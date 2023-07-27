Pundit insists Liverpool shouldn’t be worried about losing 29 y/o ‘monster’ but urges Klopp to make more signings

Jurgen Klopp is overseeing a major midfield revamp at Liverpool this summer.

With Jordan Henderson yesterday confirming that his 12-year stint at the club has came to end following his move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, Fabinho is also believed to be close to moving to the Middle East while James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all left last month following the expiry of their contracts.

Our No. 3 has been left out of the Reds squad that are set to travel to Singapore on Thursday but former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes there’s no reason for Liverpool fans to worry even if the 29-year-old does call it a day at Anfield.

“Fabinho hasn’t gone yet,” Bent told talkSPORT (via HITC). “I heard a silly rumour. That can’t be right about his dogs.

“Over the years, they have let a number of big players go. I wouldn’t be worried because I think more players will come in.

“They have purchased Alexis Mac Allister, who is a good player. They have brought in Dominik Szoboszlai. But I think they need more reinforcements.”

Since joining the club from Monaco in the summer of 2018 Fabinho, who was described as a monster by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson back in 2020 following a superb performance as a makeshift centre half (as quoted by Daily Mail), has become recognised as one of the best deep-lying midfielders in the world.

He’s been an integral part of the success we’ve tasted in recent years with his tough tackling and reading of the game in the engine room.

Last season, however, the Brazil international struggled for consistency and with him approaching 30 years of age some supporters will believe it’s great business to receive £40m for his services – just £3m less than the fee we paid to Monaco five years ago.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been signed already this summer and Klopp and Co. are trying to complete a deal for Romeo Lavia with one bid already turned down by Southampton.

Our German tactician may have witnessed (or be about to witness) more outgoings than he had imagined at the start of the transfer window so it means that the club must act quickly to ensure that we don’t suffer a repeat of last season with our midfield looking tired and constantly dominated in games.

The remaining weeks of the transfer window are going to be exciting – let’s hope we can get more quality players through the door.

