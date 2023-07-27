Liverpool fans will love Reece James’ five-word message for Jordan Henderson following Saudi switch

Jordan Henderson has completed a £12m move to Saudi outfit Al Ettifaq and has unsurprisingly received a lot of emotional messages from teammates both past and present.

One of the more surprising names to leave a message under the 33-year-old’s Instagram post confirming his departure was Chelsea defender Reece James.

The Blues No. 24 has of course played alongside the Sunderland-born midfielder at international level with England and it’s clear that they have a good relationship – enough for the 23-year-old to label the former Reds skipper as a ‘legend’.

‘Good luck mate. Legend forever’ the full-back wrote (as quoted by HITC).

READ MORE: Pundit insists Liverpool shouldn’t be worried about losing 29 y/o ‘monster’ but urges Klopp to make more signings

Henderson certainly is a Liverpool legend.

After arriving from his boyhood club in 2011 many questions were asked about his ability. But after becoming club captain following Steven Gerrard’s exit in 2015 he’s played an instrumental role in helping Jurgen Klopp’s side win every major trophy possible.

His professionalism both on and off the pitch has never went unnoticed and there’s no doubt that his departure leaves a void in our squad.

The signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai represent quality business from Klopp and Co. but more signings are needed – especially when you consider the fact Fabinho also appears to be heading to Saudi.

It’ll be interesting to see who else heads through the door during the remainder of the window but we wish Hendo all the best for the future.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones