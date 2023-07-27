Virgil van Dijk explains which Liverpool icon played ‘a big part’ in his move to Anfield in 2018

The Dutchman has become recognised as one of the best defenders in the world since his £75m move to Anfield from Southampton.

Virgil van Dijk has revealed that Jordan Henderson played a huge role in convincing him to join Liverpool back in 2018.

Our No. 14 confirmed yesterday that he’s left the club to join Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia and it was during an emotional video tribute to our former skipper where van Dijk praised the 33-year-old and admitted the role Henderson played in convincing him to move to Merseyside.

“You helped me a lot in the beginning and convinced me why I should join your team, so that was very helpful and a big part of why I wanted to come as well,” the former Celtic defender said (as quoted by The Boot Room).

READ MORE: Liverpool fans will love Reece James’ five-word message for Jordan Henderson following Saudi switch

The England international has proved his doubters wrong right throughout his career.

After arriving at the club many people questioned whether he had the ability to play for Liverpool but after replacing Steven Gerrard as captain in 2015 he’s helped the club win every major trophy possible.

Despite all the silverware he’s picked up during his time at the club one of the midfielder’s best achievements, however, may have been luring van Dijk to L4.

The Netherlands skipper’s arrival transformed Jurgen Klopp’s side and ensured we were just as impressive defensively as we were at the top end of the pitch.

Henderson’s presence will be missed on the pitch but his presence off it may be missed even more. We wish him all the best for the future in the Middle East.

It’ll be interesting to see who else heads through the door during the remainder of the window.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones