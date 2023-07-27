‘Wonderful’ Liverpool defender set to sign new three-year deal; he could play big part this season – The Athletic

Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley is set to be rewarded with a new three-year deal at the club, that’s according to The Athletic.

The Northern Ireland international, who has started both of the Reds’ pre-season friendlies so far, impressed while on loan at Bolton Wanderers last term as they lifted the EFL trophy and reached the play-off semi-finals.

The 20-year-old completed a clean sweep at Bolton’s end of seasons awards ceremony as he was named the Player’s Player of the Season and Player of the Season – as well as sharing Young Player of the Year with goalkeeper James Trafford.

With it looking increasingly likely that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be deployed as a midfielder next term the youngster is expected to be a part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

Right back is a position where Liverpool are somewhat short of options.

Other than Alexander-Arnold and Bradley our only other ‘senior’ figure is Calvin Ramsay but the young Scotsman has been sent out on a season-long loan to Championship side Preston North End.

Joe Gomez, meanwhile, can do a job at full-back but it would not be ideal to deploy our No. 2 out of position.

It’ll be interesting to see if Klopp and Co. target an experienced right back in the transfer market but with Bradley set to sign a new deal it appears that he has a bright future ahead of him at the club.

The Castlederg-born talent who our German tactician previously described as ‘wonderful’ (One Football) will be eager to add to his five senior appearances this season.

