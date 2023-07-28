European outlet claims Liverpool could make 3rd summer signing very soon; player is ‘waiting’

According to one European news outlet, Liverpool could be on the brink of securing their third signing of the summer transfer window.

The print version of Belgian newspaper Gazer van Antwerpen has stated that the Reds are closing in on a move for Romeo Lavia, claiming that completion of the deal is imminent.

This appears to be backed up by a tweet from journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who said that it’s now only a ‘matter of time’ before being done, with the Southampton midfielder ‘just waiting’ for the go-ahead to proceed with a medical ahead of his proposed switch to Anfield.

READ MORE: ‘Brought a tear’ – Ex-Man Utd player admits he was moved by Henderson’s Liverpool farewell video

READ MORE: Premier League club could abandon £80m target to try and beat Liverpool to major signing – report

There had been reports from Football Insider that Chelsea could potentially try to hijack the move by outbidding Liverpool with an offer closer to the £50m that the Saints are seeking, but it still appears as if the Reds are at a sufficiently advanced stage to get the deal done from here.

Two reliable journalists in Tavolieri (via Twitter) and Hampshire Live’s Mark Wyatt (via The Redmen TV) have indicated that Lavia could complete his switch to Anfield in the next few days, giving added credence to the news report from Gazer van Antwerpen.

The 19-year-old would become Jurgen Klopp’s third midfield recruit of the summer, following on from Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, and the hope is that a deal can be done in time for the youngster to potentially link up with the squad in Singapore.

If not, there’s still a possibility that the Belgium international could be signed in advance of Liverpool’s final pre-season friendly against Darmstadt on 7 August and have a few days on the training pitch ahead of the Reds’ Premier League opener (ironically against Chelsea) six days later.

We won’t get ahead of ourselves too early, and only when the club make an official announcement will it bring closure that the deal is done, but the signs are very positive towards Lavia finalising a move to Anfield sooner rather than later.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones