Liverpool join the race for 22 y/o Brazilian midfielder; his agent wants PL move – report

Super agent Jorge Mendes is attempting to get another of his clients to the Premier League with Fluminense star Andre a target for Liverpool, Wolves and Fulham – that’s according to UOL (via Inside Futbol).

The 22-year-old made 35 appearances for the Brazilian outfit last term (across all competitions) and could be the ideal replacement for Fabinho with the ex-Monaco man recently completing his medical with Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already been signed by Jurgen Klopp this summer but those players are more creative midfielders and will instead have a greater influence at the top end of the pitch.

With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both swapping Merseyside for the Middle East a disciplined presence in the middle of the park is required.

Romeo Lavia looks the most likely player to come in to operate in the ‘number six’ role but Southampton have rejected Liverpool’s first offer for the 19-year-old.

It’s now reported that Klopp and Co. are showing interest in Andre who could prove to be a much cheaper option compared to Lavia.

Transfermarkt currently value the midfielder at €15m (£12.8m) but unlike the Saints No. 45 he doesn’t have Premier League experience and wouldn’t be counted as a homegrown player.

Super agent Mendes oversaw the transfer of Joao Gomes from Flamengo to Wolves in January and he’ll be eager to repeat that trick again with another South American talent.

