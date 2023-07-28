(Video) Darwin Nunez smashes Liverpool’s crossbar challenge with effortless strike

Although the Liverpool squad are currently out in Asia putting the hard yards in ahead of the 2023/24 campaign that doesn’t mean the players don’t have time to enjoy themselves.

Following a session in Singapore a number of Jurgen Klopp’s players decided to have a friendly game of crossbar challenge with Darwin Nunez showing his teammates how it’s done.

Trent Alexander-Arnold stepped up first and although his strike may have clipped the bar the Scouser seeked clarity before Virgil van Dijk told him it didn’t count!

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah curls delightful effort into the top bin during Liverpool training

Our No. 27 then had a crack and despite it looking like he wasn’t really trying he struck the bar first time and walked off extremely casually!

The Uruguayan is not just impressing on the training pitch – he’s netted three goals in our opening two pre-season games and the hope is that he can light it up for the Reds this term.

Check his crossbar effort below via @LFC on Twitter: