(Video) David Ornstein not ruling out further additions at Liverpool even if Lavia is signed

David Ornstein isn’t ruling out the possibility of Liverpool making further additions to their squad this summer, even if Romeo Lavia is signed.

The Reds currently lead the chase for the £50m-rated Southampton midfielder, who’d become their third off-season recruit in that area of the pitch, but he mightn’t be the last of Jurgen Klopp’s incomings prior to the transfer deadline in five weeks’ time.

The Athletic journalist was speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE on YouTube when he addressed the current state of player regarding the potential for inbound transfer activity at Anfield.

Ornstein said: “I’m not aware of more incomings [but] that’s not to say they’re not going to happen. It’s just right now we’ve been looking into the Lavia situation.

“I think Liverpool will aways be attentive to the market and we’ve seen that in the past. They often pluck up deals that we’ve not been expecting. I remember how slick they were on Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz from under the nose of Tottenham.

“Don’t forget that internally you’ve got possibilities like Trent Alexander-Arnold, who appears increasingly at club and international level to be getting converted into a number 6 and doing a mighty fine job of it.

“I would just say that there’s no guarantees that Liverpool are going to make further additions, but equally you wouldn’t completely rule it out.”

While Ornstein is coy on the probability of more signings being made after Lavia, he makes a very fair point in stating that Liverpool have a knack for pulling off unexpected coups, with Diaz and Cody Gakpo being two such examples.

One thing that previous transfer windows have taught us is that things can go from 0 to 100 in an instant, and we’ve seen that already in the other direction this summer with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

When it comes to this particular football club, you can never say never.

You can view Ornstein’s comments in full below, via Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE on YouTube: