(Video) The Athletic journo – Liverpool ace linked with summer exit now likely to stay at Anfield

David Ornstein has said that one player who had been linked with a summer exit from Liverpool is now likely to remain at Anfield beyond the current transfer window.

There were reports earlier in July that the Reds would allow Thiago Alcantara to depart if his asking price of €20m (£17m) was met, amid interest from Galatasaray, with his former club Barcelona also believed to have been considering a swoop for him.

However, with Jordan Henderson having now left for Al Ettifaq and Fabinho also in line to swap Merseyside for the Saudi Pro League, on top of three midfielders departing on free transfers at the end of last season, it now seems unlikely that anyone else in that position will follow suit.

Addressing the Liverpool midfield exodus for Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE on YouTube, Ornstein said: “I don’t think either of them were planned, and that creates a bit of a dilemma for Liverpool. However, they do have many midfield options – I think it was nine at the last count – so it was always plausible that some would depart.

“Maybe some thought it would’ve been Thiago Alcantara, but he’s expected to stay at the club, so perhaps one of those who’s leaving replaces that possibility.”

There may have been scope last month for Liverpool to consider selling the 32-year-old, who’s now into the final year of his contract.

However, with Henderson gone and Fabinho likely to follow him out the door, the Reds simply can’t afford to lose yet another experienced midfielder in Thiago, who let’s not forget is a majestic footballer when at his best and a huge asset to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

