‘If all goes to plan…’ – Romano drops Liverpool exit update; player due for medical ‘soon’

Fabrizio Romano has tweeted an update on Fabinho’s prospective exit from Liverpool on Friday morning, stating that his proposed move to Al-Ittihad is ‘closing in’.

Although the 29-year-old’s transfer to the Saudi Pro League encountered some delays earlier this week (The Athletic), it seems that the transaction could now be very close to being completed.

Earlier this morning, the Italian journalist tweeted: “Understand Al Ittihad and Liverpool are closing in on Fabinho deal. Agreement on verge of being completed. #LFC still cautious as documents have to be checked but it’s v close.

“Fabinho will undergo medical soon, if all goes to plan. Three year deal agreed with the player.”

When it became known that the Brazil midfielder wouldn’t be travelling with the Liverpool squad to Singapore for the next stage of their pre-season preparations – having also been absent for the recent trip to Germany – any lingering hopes of the Saudi move falling through seemed to have ended.

The bureaucratical hold-up to the transfer earlier this week may have led to some Reds fans believing it might collapse, but Romano’s latest update suggests that the Fabinho’s exit is now a matter of when rather than if.

The 29-year-old will leave a substantial void in the Reds’ midfield once he goes, but efforts to fill that gap are continuing apace with the ongoing pursuit of Romeo Lavia, with Hampshire Live reporter Mark Wyatt hinting that the Belgian’s move could be finalised in the next seven days (The Redmen TV).

If both proposed transfers are completed soon, it’ll at least ensure that Liverpool have immediately brought in a defensive midfielder, even if the Southampton teenager lacks the experience that his Brazilian counterpart can boast.

Still, with Wyatt waxing lyrical over the Saints prodigy’s consistency, the blow of losing Fabinho should be softened considerably if Lavia is snapped up promptly.

You can see Romano’s tweet below, via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Understand Al Ittihad and Liverpool are closing in on Fabinho deal. Agreement on verge of being completed 🔴🇸🇦#LFC still cautious as documents have to be checked but it’s v close. Fabinho will undergo medical soon, if all goes to plan. Three year deal agreed with the player. pic.twitter.com/V5kz7lMRuz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2023

