(Video) Romano: ‘Liverpool are ahead’ of EPL rivals in chase for ‘supremely confident’ target

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Liverpool still have the edge on Chelsea in the transfer race for Romeo Lavia.

The Reds have been backed by journalists such as Sacha Tavolieri to secure the signing of the Southampton midfielder, despite some reports that the Stamford Bridge club could seek to outbid their Merseyside rivals for the 19-year-old (Football Insider).

The Blues have seen a third bid for Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton and could possibly admit defeat on the Ecuadorian if their pursuit continues to be knocked back, with the Saints starlet one viable alternative to the 21-year-old.

Romano posted an update on numerous transfer rumours on his eponymous YouTube channel on Friday when he addressed the current situation on Lavia.

The Italians said: “What I can confirm is that Caicedo wants to go to Chelsea, Caicedo is pushing to go to Chelsea, but it is true as we have seen around in the English press that Chelsea are looking at some alternatives.”

He added: “It’s true, like I always told you, that Chelsea are keeping an eye on the situation of Romeo Lavia, but Liverpool are ahead at this moment in the race for Lavia.”

Even with Mauricio Pochettino’s side lurking, the Reds appear to be in a good position to win the transfer race for the ‘supremely confident’ teenager, as Mark Wyatt dubbed him (via The Redmen TV).

The player himself is understood to have agreed personal terms with the Merseysiders and is ‘waiting’ for the clubs to sort out an arrangement on the deal so that he can duly link up with Jurgen Klopp’s side (Tavolieri).

Hopefully Liverpool can drive home their seemingly superior position in this transfer tussle and get Lavia through the door in the next few days.

You can see Romano’s comments below (from 1:18), via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube: