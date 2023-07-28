(Video) Mo Salah curls delightful effort into the top bin during Liverpool training

Liverpool’s preparations for the 2023/24 campaign are continuing in Asia and it appears that a number of Jurgen Klopp’s squad are showing what they’re made of in training.

New signing Dominik Szoboszlai has already showcased his shooting ability since arriving in Singapore and Mo Salah has now joined the Hungarian in finding the back of the net in impressive fashion.

It may only be training but it’s nice to see the lads looking sharp as they prepare for games against Leicester City and Bayern Munich.

Our No. 11 has been a goal-scoring machine ever since joining the club from AS Roma in 2017 and if he can regularly find the top bin with free-kicks like this one his goal tally will only continue to rise in impressive fashion.

Check the stunning strike below via @LFC on Twitter: