(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai scores exquisite top-corner curler during Liverpool training

Dominik Szoboszlai didn’t score during his one pre-season appearance for Liverpool so far, but if footage from today’s training session is anything to go by, he mightn’t have to wait much longer to net his first goal in a Reds shirt.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad touched down in Singapore on Friday morning and trained ahead of the upcoming friendlies against Leicester (Sunday) and Bayern Munich (Wednesday).

The club’s official Twitter channel posted a short clip of the Hungarian taking aim from approximately 25 yards out during the session, curling the ball exquisitely into the top corner of the net and looking justifiably pleased with himself afterwards.

He’s scored nearly 70 times in his career so far between club and country (Transfermarkt), so Szoboszlai certainly knows how to make his mark, and we hope he’ll do so frequently during his first season as a Liverpool player.

You can see the clip of the 22-year-old’s goal in training below, via @LFC on Twitter: