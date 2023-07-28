‘Help us a lot’ – Kostas Tsimikas impressed by Liverpool’s transfer business so far

Kostas Tsimikas is impressed by the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer and believes the midfield duo will ‘help’ Liverpool ‘a lot’ next season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side struggled for consistency for the majority of the previous campaign and our German tactician is therefore eager to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

World Cup winner Mac Allister and former RB Leipzig star Szoboszlai instantly improve our starting XI and Tsimikas is looking forward to tasting success alongside his new teammates.

“They are very good players, they showed it in their teams,” the Greek Scouser told Liverpoolfc.com. “We played a lot of times against Alexis. They are very technical players, very good guys first of all. I think they will help us a lot.

“When you play against [Alexis] he is a very, very tough opponent. I’m very happy we have him here as a teammate and together hopefully we can win many trophies.

“[Dominik] is a very talented player, a very good player. He showed he was at his previous team; he can score, he can run, he can play very smart passes. And I think he will help us a lot.”

READ MORE: Exclusive: Saints fan & journalist backs Liverpool to sign Lavia; £50m is ‘absolutely a fair price’

With the departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson already this summer and Fabinho also closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia it’s no surprise that Klopp remains eager to further strengthen his options in the engine room.

Mac Allister will bring a lot of quality and composure to the side while Szoboszlai will bring goals and energy to the middle of the park – attributes that were lacking among our midfield options last term.

There’s a strong feeling amongst Reds supporters, however, that a new deep-lying midfielder is also needed.

Liverpool have already had one bid for Romeo Lavia turned down by Southampton and are expected to return with an improved bid for the 19-year-old.

Fabinho was far from his best for the majority of last season and it appears that he won’t have the chance to taste more success with the Reds as his move to Al Ittihad nears.

There’s plenty of reason for optimism heading into the new campaign but more signings are required if we’re to compete on all four fronts.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones