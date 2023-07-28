(Video) Van Dijk shares his favourite series ‘of all time’ as Liverpool players fly to Singapore

Virgil van Dijk told the world what he believes he is the ‘best show of all time’ as he and his Liverpool teammates prepared to jet off for Singapore.

The Reds touched down in the Far East on Friday morning ahead of their pre-season friendlies against Leicester and Bayern Munich over the next week, and the club’s official Twitter channel posted a video detailing how the various squad members planned to pass the long flight from the UK.

Cody Gakpo, Alisson and Adrian all picked out books they were intending to read, while Harvey Elliott fancied himself as a virtual Jurgen Klopp by indulging in some Football Manager and Diogo Jota was playing Candy Crush.

Several of their teammates were getting stuck into some of their favourite box sets, including Van Dijk, who said he was watching Prison Break ‘again’ and called it ‘the best show of all time’.

Whether or you not you agree with the players’ choices of personal in-flight entertainment, it was still refreshing to get an insight into the books, games, movies and box sets they enjoy on long plane journeys!

You can see the players’ choices below, via @LFC on Twitter: