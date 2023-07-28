‘Brought a tear’ – Ex-Man Utd player admits he was moved by Henderson’s Liverpool farewell video

A former Manchester United player has admitted that Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool farewell video moved him to tears.

The 33-year-old posted an emotional message on Instagram earlier this week in announcing the end of his 12-year spell at Anfield, with the midfielder having now completed his move to Al Ettifaq.

His words unsurprisingly drew a series of heartfelt replies from many who played alongside him for the Reds, and even a man with an association for the club’s arch-rivals confessed that he was moved.

In the comments replying to Henderson’s video, Danny Welbeck said (via SPORTbible): “Incredible bro. Even brought a tear to a Manc.”

Despite Welbeck’s Man United connections, he and the former Liverpool captain played together with England for a number of years, including some major tournaments, so it’s natural that the two players would have an affinity for one another.

It was hard not to be touched by Henderson’s farewell video, with the outpouring of affection from many former teammates and other non-LFC footballers showing the incredible esteem in which the 33-year-old is held.

Unfortunately, by moving to a country where homosexuality is criminalised, the midfielder has attracted understandable criticism from some quarters, especially after being such an outspoken advocate for LGBTQI+ rights in the past (The Athletic).

Some will insist that his choice of destination has tarnished his Liverpool legacy, but it should never be forgotten just how inspiring a captain he had been throughout his time at Anfield, leading the team on the pitch during an unforgettable era for this behemoth of a football club.

