Liverpool confirm exit of player who Gerrard once labelled a ‘threat’; it’s not Fabinho

Liverpool confirmed yet another player exit late on Friday night, although it isn’t that of Fabinho, whose proposed move to Al-Ittihad is on the verge of completion (Fabrizio Romano).

The club announced on their official website that Adam Lewis has joined Newport County on loan for a second successive season, having seen his time there in 2022/23 curtailed by injury.

It’s the 23-year-old’s fifth time being loaned out by the Reds, having also played for Amiens, Plymouth Argyle and Livingston in addition to his previous spell with the Exiles.

He becomes the 10th player to be loaned out by Liverpool this summer, following on from Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay, Sepp van den Berg, Rhys Williams, Harvey Davies, Owen Beck, James Balagizi, Anderson Arroyo and Dominic Corness.

The strength of competition for the left-back berth in Jurgen Klopp’s first team has seen Lewis make just a solitary senior appearance at Anfield, which came in the FA Cup fourth round replay win over Shrewsbury in February 2020 (Transfermarkt).

Despite his former Reds under-18 boss Steven Gerrard once labelling him ‘such a threat on the left side’ (LFC official website), the 23-year-old has been unable to make his mark at senior level in the same way as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic.

He should be capable of making an impact at Newport, though, where he was enjoying a rich vein of form just before a horrendously-timed injury.

Until he was halted in his track in February, he’d enjoyed a six-game spell consisting of one goal and three assists, reaping the benefits of being deployed slightly further upfield on the left flank (Transfermarkt).

Hopefully Lewis will enjoy another fruitful campaign on loan at Rodney Parade and, just maybe, work his way into the reckoning for Klopp’s squad once he returns from the League Two club.

