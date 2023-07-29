‘This is not the time’ – Liverpool target’s coach desperate to thwart Reds in transfer pursuit

Torino head coach Ivan Juric is determined not to let Perr Schuurs leave the club this summer, amid reported interest from Liverpool.

The Reds remain keen on a move for the 23-year-old, who is apparently uncertain whether or not he’ll leave the Serie A outfit this summer.

However, speaking after his side played Modena in a pre-season friendly, Juric voiced his eagerness to hold onto players like the Dutchman and his in-demand teammate Samuele Ricci.

The coach said (via Toro.it): “Right now we are inferior as players compared to last year. First we need to recompose ourselves like last year, then if there are transfers we need to be ready.

“I would be very sorry if Ricci and Schuurs left. In my opinion this is not the time, they are still growing. My idea is to keep everyone, bring back those from last year and then try to improve.”

READ MORE: ‘Departure could happen…’ – Club chief may have offered Liverpool hope over Lavia alternative

READ MORE: Offer submitted: Liverpool hope to hijack Man City move for 21y/o who called Reds his ‘dream club’

Torino president Urbano Cairo has already sent prospective suitors like Liverpool a firm message regarding Schuurs, insisting upon a minimum outlay of €40m (£34.3m) to lure the defender from the Serie A side (Toro.it).

It’s quite understandable that they’d be determined to keep the player, who’s marked himself out as one of the best exponents of his position in Europe when it comes to ball distribution and breaking up the play.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 20% of centre-backs on the continent for successful take-ons and tackles per match, with 0.39 and 1.97 respectively, while he also posted an 88.2% passing success rate in the Italian top flight last season (WhoScored).

Torino have already seen a spate of departures this summer, including Ola Aina’s move to Nottingham Forest (Transfermarkt), so they may well be eager not to see Juric’s squad trimmed any further.

However, that shouldn’t deter Liverpool from trying to turn Schuurs’ head if they’re convinced he’s the right man to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s centre-back options, whether the 23-year-old’s current coach likes it or not.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones