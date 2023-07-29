‘Things are taking their time’ – Journalist explains reason for delay to Lavia’s Liverpool move

Sacha Tavolieri has explained why there’s been a slight delay to Liverpool’s proposed move for Romeo Lavia and has reassured Reds fans ‘there’s no need to worry’.

The Belgian journalist took to Twitter on Friday night to explain that the Merseyside transfer team have been focused on the prospective exit of Fabinho over the past 24 hours and were waiting for movement on that front before turning their attention back towards the Southampton midfielder.

Tavolieri outlined: “As far as I know, there’s no need to worry for Romeo Lavia to Liverpool. Reds were busy to close the Fabinho’s deal today and every part involved were waiting for this deal to be done before a new movement after yesterday morning verbal bid around 45M£ deal, bonus included.

“Things are taking their time but there’s a confidence – as from #LFC than at #SaintsFC – a deal would be done. More news soon after another onslaught from the Reds.”

With Fabinho having now completed his medical with Al-Ittihad and just the final documents to be signed before the transfer is made official (Fabrizio Romano), the Liverpool hierarchy should soon be free to concentrate purely on trying to secure a deal for Lavia.

Tavolieri has already reassured Reds fans that it’s only a ‘matter of time’ before the 19-year-old is signed, with the player ‘waiting’ for the green light to pursue a medical, while reports from Belgium have indicated that a formal announcement of the move is imminent.

The Merseysiders may be eager to try and get the Southampton youngster signed quickly, not just to end a saga which has rumbled all summer but also to prevent any late hijack from Chelsea, with the Blues still sniffing around for the midfielder.

Still, Liverpool appear to be in a strong position at this moment in time, and hopefully our next bid for Lavia – whenever it comes – will be enough to persuade the Saints into doing business. Let’s see what happens from here.

You can see Tavolieri’s tweet below, via @sachatavolieri on Twitter:

⏳🔴 As far as I know, there’s no need to worry for Romeo Lavia’s to Liverpool. Reds were busy to close the Fabinho’s deal today and every part involved were waiting for this deal to be done before a new movement after yesterday morning verbal bid around 45M£ deal, bonus… — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 28, 2023

