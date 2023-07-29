Liverpool could now sign ‘exceptionally bright’ midfielder for 50% less than reported in June

If Liverpool continue to have designs on a potential move for Tyler Adams this summer, having been linked with him earlier in the transfer window, they appear to have done the right thing by waiting.

In June, TEAMtalk reported that the Reds could join the race for the midfielder’s signature after checking on his availability, with The Athletic claiming that Leeds were seeking £40m for the USA international.

However, according to The Athletic on Friday, the 24-year-old has a relegation release clause in his contract which is believed to be in the region of £20m, the fee that the Whites paid for him last summer.

That clause became active when the Yorkshire club dropped out of the Premier League at the end of last season, and Liverpool could seemingly now sign him for 50% less than what had been reported just a few weeks ago.

Despite Leeds’ relegation from the top flight after a dreadful campaign, Adams was a rare bright spot for the Whites, standing out as a real no-nonsense engine room presence at Elland Road.

His average of 3.7 tackles per game was the second highest in the Premier League (WhoScored) and ranked him among the top 1% of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues for that metric (FBref).

He was also hailed as ‘exceptionally bright‘ by Gary Lineker last year, and at 24 he’s an experienced pro with 239 career appearances across club and country, some of which have come in the Champions League and World Cup (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool are currently prioritising a move for Romeo Lavia, another midfielder who suffered relegation to the Championship earlier this year, but while the Southampton gem may cost as much as £50m, a much more seasoned operator in Adams could potentially be recruited for less than half that amount.

Jorg Schmadtke will be very much aware of the American’s skill set from his time in the Bundesliga, too, so don’t be surprised if the Reds begin turning their attention towards a potential Elland Road raid once the pursuit of the Saints’ Belgian youngster is settled one way or another.

