(Video) Ben Doak heads home Liverpool’s fourth against Leicester after latching onto the end of Matip flick

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak has got his name on the scoresheet for the Reds with an instinctive headed finish against Leicester.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now 4-0 up in Singapore after our three first-half efforts from Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark and Diogo Jota.

Doak was introduced as a substitute during the interval and has looked his typical lively self on the right flank.

The 17-year-old will be delighted to have found the back of the net and there’s no doubt he’ll be in Klopp’s plans for the upcoming campaign!

Check the Scotsman’s goal below courtesy of LFCTV (via @ALREDS1892 on Twitter):