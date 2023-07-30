(Video) Bobby Clark doubles Liverpool lead with tidy finish inside the Leicester box

Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark has doubled the Reds’ lead against Leicester City in Singapore with a tidy placed finish inside the area.

The 18-year-old, who joined the club from Newcastle in 2021, has started alongside Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield and he can be pleased with his first-half performance.

Mo Salah received the ball outside the area and drove into the box as the Leicester defenders retreated back towards goal.

The Egyptian King spotted Clark in plenty of space inside the area and he slotted it calmly past the Foxes ‘keeper who had no chance.

Check his goal below courtesy of LFCTV (via @AnythingLFC_ on Twitter):