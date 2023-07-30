(Video) Jota heads home delicious Salah cross to put Liverpool 3-0 up against Leicester

Liverpool had a tremendous first half against Leicester City in Singapore with Jurgen Klopp’s side heading into the break 3-0 up.

Goals from Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark and Diogo Jota have the Reds in a comfortable position with our German tactician making a number of changes at half time.

Caoimhin Kelleher was tested early on by the Foxes but the Anfield outfit have taken full control of the game with tidy passages of play all over the pitch.

It was a superb cross from Mo Salah that put the ball on a plate for Jota to head home and score his third goal of pre-season.

Check our No. 20’s goal out below courtesy of LFCTV (via @NaiiLFC on Twitter):