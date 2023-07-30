(Video) Kelleher denies almost certain Leicester opener with stunning point blank save

Liverpool are currently facing Leicester City in Singapore in a pre-season friendly as their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign continue.

Jurgen Klopp has named a strong starting XI for the clash against the foxes and one man who will be eager to impress is Caoimhin Kelleher.

READ MORE: Romano provides fresh Romeo Lavia update with Liverpool ‘aware of Chelsea interest’

The Irishman, who is believed to be a target for a number of Premier League clubs this summer (Irish Independent), has started ahead of Alisson Becker and has been called into action early on.

Our No. 62 was quick off his line to prevent the Leicester attack from what looked like a certain goal.

There’s no doubt that the 24-year-old is a quality ‘keeper it’s just unfortunate for him that he’s got to compete with the best goalie in the world in the form of Alisson.

Check his stunning save below courtesy of LFCTV (via @alxndrarnld on Twitter):