Jurgen Klopp explains how ‘handful’ Liverpool star can earn a regular starting spot this season

Jurgen Klopp has claimed Darwin Nunez ‘looks really good’ in Liverpool training at the moment after the Uruguay international netted his fourth goal in three pre-season outings earlier today.

Our No. 27 played the first-half of our 4-0 defeat of Leicester City in Singapore this morning and opened the scoring with an instinctive close-range finish.

Despite netting 15 goals across all competitions last term some supporters had concerns about the 24-year-old’s composure in front of goal but our German tactician has insisted that it’s not unusual for a player to take time to settle down and start firing on all cylinders.

“I don’t think I have to tell our fans, it’s pretty much traditionally – or historically – for us that usually players for us, especially offensive players, [need time]. Sometimes you need more time, that’s how it is,” said Klopp (as quoted by HITC). “I think the signs Darwin showed already last season were really good. Injuries and the red card were not helpful in the start directly and these things, but it’s all good.

“They all are a threat, they all are good footballers – the ticket into the team will be the readiness for defence because you never hear about a team being really successful with sloppy defending, it just will not happen. For Darwin [it’s] the same like for all the other strikers as well because I know about the quality they have and they need to do both, like our other players have to do both as well – defend and being influential in all the offensive situations.

“It’s good, you can see he is a handful, the speed and the goal was a typical goalscorer’s goal. Being there, smelling it and finishing it off. In training he looks really good. He is fit, that helps, and now two more games and Chelsea.”

Nunez has scored some nice goals so far during pre-season and the hope is that he can carry his impressive form into the new campaign.

His work rate and effort was never questioned last term but there was times when he was extremely erratic in front of goal.

He’s got the pace and clever movement to hit 20+ goals a season and the signs in our last few outings are promising.

His English has improved and his relationship with his teammates are strengthening and that will only result in better performances from him on the pitch.

Klopp seems pretty relaxed about the former Benfica man but our German tactician has some difficult decisions to make regarding his upcoming team selections with our first game of the season just one week away.

