(Video) Ibou Konate left in stitches as he finds out his Liverpool teammates’ favourite songs

News Videos
Posted by

The Liverpool squad appear to be in good spirits at the moment as their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign continue at their pre-season training camp in Asia.

There’s a lot of quality content coming out of the club via social media and that has continued with Ibou Konate asking his teammates for their favourite songs.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp heaps huge praise on ‘super talented’ Liverpool star who could play important role next season

There are a number of interesting selections with a few players selecting the same songs with some classics mentioned but also some newer tunes.

It’s fair to say that there is a wide range of genres selected by Klopp’s players so the pre-match playlist would certainly be an interesting listen.

Our No. 5 was left in stitches by some of the responses he received and you can check the video out below via @LFC on Twitter:

More Stories Ibou Konate Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *