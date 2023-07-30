‘Recent conversation’ held between ‘senior’ Liverpool figure and 21 y/o La Liga midfielder’s manager

A ‘senior’ figure at Liverpool has recently held a conversation with Celta Vigo manager Rafa Benitez to discuss the prospect of signing Gabri Veiga this summer.

The La Liga star has been linked with a move to Merseyside for some time with Jurgen Klopp wanting to reinforce his options in the middle of the park ahead of the new campaign.

The Reds have reportedly already met with the Spaniard’s agent and journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that if the player was to move to Liverpool this summer he could immediately be loaned back to Celta.

“There’s a release clause there, there’s plenty of Premier League clubs who are looking at the player,” Jacobs said on Twitter (via The Boot Room).

“And game time is going to be quite important to Gabri Veiga as well.

“I know for example, Liverpool haven’t moved for Veiga, but they scouted him and there was a recent conversation between someone senior at Liverpool and Rafa Benitez and the feeling was that there might be an opportunity to sign and loan back because the player’s so adamant that if he moves to a big Premier League club, he needs instant game time.

“I’m not convinced that anyone out of the big Premier League clubs would be able to offer him that.”

READ MORE: Pundit claims 24 y/o Liverpool man did something ‘world-class’ during 4-0 defeat of Leicester today

A complete overhaul of our midfield is currently taking place.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all left the club following the expiry of their contracts last month but Jordan Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia came as a huge surprise and Fabinho is also closing in on a move to the Middle East.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been signed and have looked sharp during pre-season but more additions are needed if we’re to have the depth required to compete on all four fronts.

Romeo Lavia is the player strongly being linked with a move to L4 at the moment but Veiga’s name continues to crop up and be linked with Liverpool.

It could be seen as an advantage that ex-Reds manager Benitez is currently in charge of Celta but the 63-year-old has already insisted that Veiga is a part of his plans for the upcoming campaign.

There is believed to be a £34.4m release clause inserted into the dynamic midfielder’s current contract so it’ll be interesting to see if any club is willing to activate that.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones