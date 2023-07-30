(Video) Nunez slams home from close range to finish neat Liverpool move against Leicester

Darwin Nunez can’t stop scoring in pre-season and the Uruguayan has now given Liverpool the lead against Leicester City in Singapore.

Our No. 27 has three goals in our last two outings and he’s got his name on the scoresheet once again with a close-range finish following some nice work from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota.

The latter’s effort was saved by the Foxes ‘keeper but he could only parry the ball out to the former Benfica man who finished emphatically.

Check Nunez’s goal below courtesy of LFCTV (via @SamuelLFC on Twitter):