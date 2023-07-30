Pundit claims 24 y/o Liverpool man did something ‘world-class’ during 4-0 defeat of Leicester today

Gary Gillespie has praised Caoimhin Kelleher after the Irishman impressed for Liverpool against Leicester City earlier today.

Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated the Foxes 4-0 in Singapore thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Diogo Jota and Ben Doak.

Leicester could’ve very easily been ahead, however, if it wasn’t for a tremendous save from the Ireland international early on in the clash.

“A little bit sloppy Liverpool, they needed the goalkeeper to come to their rescue,” Gillespie told LFCTV (via The Boot Room).

“Certainly Caoimhin Kelleher does that. A little flick there really takes [Ibrahima] Konate out of the picture, really that is a world-class save.

“[He] learns from the best obviously Allison in training and working with Alisson day in, day out and that’s what happens, that’s what you learn. Liverpool still on level terms thanks mainly to their goalkeeper Kelleher.”

READ MORE: (Video) Dominik Szoboszlai almost scores first Liverpool goal with stunning effort from halfway line

The Cork-born ‘keeper impresses whenever he’s called upon by our German tactician and it’s just unfortunate for Kelleher that he’s competing with the best goalie in the world for a spot in our starting XI.

At 24 years of age he’s still got a long career ahead of him but with the likes of Spurs, Brentford and Brighton reportedly showing interest in his services it would be interesting to see the decision that he makes if they were to make an offer.

Klopp has previously claimed that only an ‘extraordinary offer’ would make him even consider selling the Irishman and we’re not surprised after his performance today.

He is a brilliant back-up to Alisson and although he’d like to be playing week in and week out he’ll have the chance to impress in the cup competitions if he stays put at Anfield.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones