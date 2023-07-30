Romano provides fresh Romeo Lavia update with Liverpool ‘aware of Chelsea interest’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that signing Romeo Lavia remains Jurgen Klopp’s ‘priority’ this summer.

With four midfielders already leaving the club during the current window and Fabinho also destined for Saudi Arabia reinforcements are needed in the middle of the park.

The Reds have already seen an offer for Lavia turned down by Southampton but with the player eager on moving to Anfield Liverpool will continue to try and strike a deal with Chelsea also showing interest in the 19-year-old.

“Jurgen Klopp has spoken about working on solutions for midfield, but my understanding remains that the priority is still absolutely Romeo Lavia,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“After that, we will see what else will happen in that position, but Liverpool remain focused on Lavia for now, and it’s not a straightforward deal – Southampton insist on £50m package for Lavia, so negotiation remain ongoing… but it will continue next week.

“Liverpool will try to find the best way to sign him also because they’re aware of Chelsea interest.”

Graeme Bailey has claimed that Klopp’s side are ‘firm favourites’ to sign the dynamic midfielder and that a second bid will be submitted soon.

With our Premier League campaign beginning next weekend it would’ve been nice to have all of our business completed in time for the players to settle but things like this don’t always go to plan.

The Saints are standing firm with their £50m valuation of their No. 45 and it’s upto FSG to provide the funds to make him a Liverpool player.

Chelsea splash the cash a lot more than ourselves but they do have to be careful after breaking Financial Fair Play rules last term and they’re also likely to prioritise a move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo instead.

It remains to be seen what further business we complete this summer but we’d love to see Lavia in a Red shirt this season.