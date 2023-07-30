(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai almost scores first Liverpool goal with stunning effort from halfway line

Dominik Szoboszlai was back in action for Liverpool today after missing our draw with Greuther Furth through injury and the Hungarian was keen to impress.

The former RB Leipzig man very nearly scored his first goal for the Reds with an audacious effort from just inside the Leicester half.

Only some quick thinking from the Foxes ‘keeper to use his head prevented the Hungarian from scoring what would’ve been a worldie.

It was a superb effort from our No. 8 and it won’t be the last time he tries such an effort!

