Alongside Lavia: Liverpool pursuing yet another teenage gem as Romano shares news of ‘talks’

In addition to the ongoing pursuit of Romeo Lavia, Liverpool are also believed to be in the hunt to sign yet another teenage talent from an English club.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to share news of a 16-year-old prodigy for whom the Reds have made a move.

The Italian tweeted: “Understand Liverpool are in talks to sign new young talent for Academy — 2006 born centre back Amara Nallo from West Ham. Negotiations ongoing with Liverpool.”

READ MORE: (Video) ‘I love you’ – Ibrahima Konate leaves groups of Liverpool fans in raptures in Singapore

READ MORE: Robbie Fowler ‘wouldn’t mind’ seeing Liverpool hire ‘top, top manager’ when Jurgen Klopp leaves

Liverpool have already snapped up a couple of other teenage prodigies over the last week, with Harvey Owen (Wolves) and Trey Nyoni (Leicester) teaming up with the Reds’ academy setup.

Nallo could potentially become the next player to follow suit, having signed a full-time scholarship contract with West Ham just under three months ago (whufc.com).

The 16-year-old centre-back made a couple of appearances for the Irons in the Under-18 Premier League last season (Transfermarkt), so he’ll be endeavouring to become a regular in that division during the next few months wherever he’s playing.

Amid all the focus on a readymade potential first-team addition in Lavia, Liverpool are certainly paying plenty of attention to snapping up gifted youngsters for the academy sides too.

They’ve done that to good effect in the past, acquiring the likes of Ben Doak and Stefan Bajcetic, both of whom featured in the Premier League last term (WhoScored).

Although they play in different positions to Nallo, they provide role models for the West Ham to try and emulate if he does end up joining the Reds in the near future. We look forward to hearing what happens with this exciting defensive prospect.

You can see Romano’s tweet below, via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Understand Liverpool are in talks to sign new young talent for Academy — 2006 born centre back Amara Nallo from West Ham 🔴✨ #LFC Negotiations ongoing with Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/puqgRJfxw6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones