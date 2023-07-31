(Video) Nunez sports a new look and shows off more English during Liverpool’s Singapore trip

News Videos
Posted by

It’s not just Darwin Nunez’s goal ratio which is coming along very nicely during Liverpool’s pre-season!

A clip has emerged on Twitter (via @ThaiLFC) which shows the 24-year-old saying ‘thank you’ in confident English as he signed autographs for euphoric Reds supporters in Singapore after the 4-0 win over Leicester on Sunday.

The Uruguayan was also pictured sporting a slightly different look to what we’re accustomed to seeing, wearing a red LFC hat to cover up his now-trademark man bun.

We saw upon Liverpool’s return to pre-season training at Kirkby in early July that Nunez’s English was coming along nicely as he had a fluent conversation with Jurgen Klopp, and his linguistic skills appear to be progressing steadily.

How much that feeds into his on-field performances is difficult to pin down, but a return of four goals from three matches over the past fortnight would suggest it’s having the desired impact!

You can see the clip of Nunez in Singapore below, via @ThaiLFC on Twitter:

More Stories Darwin Nunez Liverpool Singapore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *