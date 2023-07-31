(Video) Nunez sports a new look and shows off more English during Liverpool’s Singapore trip

It’s not just Darwin Nunez’s goal ratio which is coming along very nicely during Liverpool’s pre-season!

A clip has emerged on Twitter (via @ThaiLFC) which shows the 24-year-old saying ‘thank you’ in confident English as he signed autographs for euphoric Reds supporters in Singapore after the 4-0 win over Leicester on Sunday.

The Uruguayan was also pictured sporting a slightly different look to what we’re accustomed to seeing, wearing a red LFC hat to cover up his now-trademark man bun.

We saw upon Liverpool’s return to pre-season training at Kirkby in early July that Nunez’s English was coming along nicely as he had a fluent conversation with Jurgen Klopp, and his linguistic skills appear to be progressing steadily.

How much that feeds into his on-field performances is difficult to pin down, but a return of four goals from three matches over the past fortnight would suggest it’s having the desired impact!

You can see the clip of Nunez in Singapore below, via @ThaiLFC on Twitter: