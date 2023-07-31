(Video) Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez hilariously tease Mo Salah after Liverpool’s win on Sunday

Liverpool’s players were all smiles after Sunday’s 4-0 win over Leicester in Singapore on Sunday, with two of Mo Salah’s teammates enjoying some playful banter with the Egyptian.

As the Reds did a post-match lap of the pitch to show their appreciation for the fans who came to the National Stadium to support them, the 31-year-old briefly lifted up his T-shirt to give those situated nearest him a fleeting firsthand glimpse of his ripped six-pack.

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz appeared to be teasing him into doing so, with the Colombian pulling up Salah’s top again as he had a good laugh in front of a group of supporters to whom he seemed to be gesturing.

The two South Americans seemed to derive plenty of enjoyment from teasing Liverpool’s number 11, with the squad clearly in very good spirits after such a comprehensive victory.

You can see the clip of the Reds players below, via @thesalaharchive on Twitter: