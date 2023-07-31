Fabinho releases touching Liverpool statement as Al Ittihad transfer is confirmed by Romano

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has posted an emotional message on his Twitter page after completing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

The Brazil international became recognised as one of the best deep-lying midfielders in the world following his £43m move from Monaco to Merseyside in 2018.

He struggled for form last term, however, and after being the subject of a £40m bid from the Middle Eastern outfit earlier this month his move to the Gulf nation has now been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

Fabinho’s exit, alongside Jordan Henderson’s departure also to Saudi Arabia, has came as a huge surprise to many Reds supporters and despite the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer it’s imperative that more new faces are added to our engine room.

Romeo Lavia is the likeliest player to be the next to arrive at L4 but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool meet Southampton’s £50m asking price for the 19-year-old.

Our former No. 3 won every major trophy possible during his time at the club and although it’s sad to see him go we wish him all the best for the future as Klopp’s midfield rebuild continues.

Check Fabinho’s touching statement out below via Twitter: