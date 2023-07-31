(Video) ‘Really close to him’ – Cody Gakpo names his best friend at Liverpool

Cody Gakpo has revealed which player is his ‘best friend’ at Liverpool.

In a video for the club’s official Twitter channel, the Dutchman was answering a series of questions sent into him by Reds supporters.

One of those was to name the player with whom he has the closest friendship, and the reply was no real surprise.

Gakpo answered: “Virgil, really close to him, helping me a lot”, before the Q&A was interrupted by Ibrahima Konate’s entrance, with the Dutch attacker cheerfully insisting that the Frenchman is his ‘friend as well’.

Having already known Van Dijk from international duty with Netherlands, it was natural that the 24-year-old would’ve had a connection with the towering centre-back pre-dating his arrival at Liverpool last winter.

You can see the video of Gakpo below, via @LFC on Twitter: