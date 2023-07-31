(Video) Watch the moment Jurgen Klopp tells Trent Alexander-Arnold he’s the new vice-captain of Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk was today announced as the new captain of Liverpool Football Club.

Following the departure of Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia Jurgen Klopp was left with the task of passing the armband on to somebody new.

Our former No. 14 had captained the club for entirety of Klopp’s Liverpool career after being appointed skipper after Steven Gerrard left in 2015 and can be proud of his achievements having won every major trophy possible at Anfield.

Henderson wasn’t the only member of Liverpool’s ‘leadership group’ to move onto pastures new this summer, though.

Vice-captain James Milner moved to Brighton last month following the expiry of his deal at L4 and our German tactician was therefore also tasked with finding someone to replace the Yorkshireman.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the man that has been given the opportunity and Klopp told the Scouser partway through a training session in Singapore earlier today.

Watch the brilliant moment below via @LFC on Twitter: