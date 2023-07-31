(Video) ‘I love you’ – Ibrahima Konate leaves groups of Liverpool fans in raptures in Singapore

Ibrahima Konate ensured that a group of Liverpool fans would never forget their visit to the National Stadium in Singapore on Sunday.

At the end of the 4-0 win over Leicester, one supporter spotted the 24-year-old walking towards the tunnel and threw their phone down onto the track surrounding the pitch.

The French defender obligingly picked it up and, noticing that a live TikTok video was in progress, held it in selfie mode to show the group of fans behind him, leaving them in raptures of delight.

As Konate handed the phone back to its rightful owner, the supporter in question can be heard exclaiming ‘I love you!’ on multiple occasions.

Liverpool’s number 5 has already been a star of the club’s social media channels during the tour of Singapore, and on Sunday he helped to ensure that some Reds fans would have a memory to cherish for the rest of their lives.

You can see the clip of Konate with the supporter’s phone below, as shared to Twitter by @AnfieldEdition: