(Video) ‘Wow’ – Rickie Lambert recounts the time Lucas made Gerrard go ‘absolutely berzerk’ during Liverpool training

Rickie Lambert has been discussing the time when Lucas Leiva made Steven Gerrard go ‘absolutely berserk’ during Liverpool training.

The former Reds forward, who was speaking to James English on his ‘Anything Goes’ podcast (via Twitter), revealed that the ex-Liverpool skipper lost his rag with the Brazilian due to his poor attitude during a training session.

The former Rangers boss decided to take it upon himself to pause the session so he could give Lucas a talking to – something which surprised Lambert.

Despite labelling the current Al Ettifaq manager as a ‘unbelievable player’, our former No. 9 explained that training alongside the Scouser was ‘intimidating’ and that he was a ‘scary’ person to be around.

It’s interesting to hear the 41-year-old speaking so honestly about his experiences and it’s made us realise we’d hate to get on the wrong side of Stevie G!

Check Lambert speaking below via @jamesenglish0 on Twitter: