Liverpool ‘already in contact’ regarding move for Bundesliga talent; he’s admitted he was a boyhood Red – report

Liverpool have ‘already been in contact’ over a potential move for Frankfurt star Jesper Lindstrom.

The boyhood Red is attracting interest from a number of clubs, including Spurs, Arsenal and Juventus, after impressing for the Bundesliga outfit last term as he netted nine goals and registered four assists (across all competitions).

Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet (via Anfield Watch) are now reporting that Frankfurt value the 23-year-old between £30-34m but believe they could receive a much higher transfer fee if a bidding war can be provoked between the interested clubs.

Back in April the same outlet reported that the player will move on from the German side this summer.

READ MORE: Fabinho releases touching Liverpool statement as Al Ittihad transfer is confirmed by Romano

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Wow’ – Rickie Lambert recounts the time Lucas made Gerrard go ‘absolutely berzerk’ during Liverpool training

Lindstrom, who has been capped nine times by Denmark at senior level, was predominantly deployed as a central attacking midfielder last term but can also operate on either flank.

Despite the signings of Alexis Mac Allsiter and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer the recent exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho means that Jurgen Klopp is even more eager to add reinforcements in the middle of the park.

You’d suspect that because the former Brondby man has admitted he’s a Liverpool supporter then we’d have an advantage over the other interested clubs but we’ll just have to wait and see if we’re willing to spend big money to capture his signature.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones