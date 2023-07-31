Liverpool announce ‘fantastic’ 32 y/o will succeed Jordan Henderson as captain

Jordan Henderson’s recent departure for Saudi Arabia surprised many Reds supporters and left a huge void to fill in the middle of the park.

The 33-year-old’s Anfield exit also left Jurgen Klopp with the task of appointing a new captain at the club.

That decision has now been made with Virgil van Dijk today announced as the new skipper of the Reds for the upcoming campaign – as confirmed on the club’s official website.

The Dutchman, who already captains his national side and has previously been labelled as ‘fantastic’ by Klopp (as quoted by the Daily Mail), was the favourite to replace Henderson with the armband having led the side out numerous times down the years in the absence of our former No. 14 and former vice-captain James Milner.

Academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold has been appointed our new vice-captain.

Players such as Andy Robertson, Alisson Becker and Mo Salah were all in with a shout for the vice-captain role but we’re more than happy to see the Scouser’s hard work down the years rewarded.

After winning every major trophy possible during his time at the club the ‘Hendo Shuffle’ became rather famous in recent years and we look forward to hopefully seeing our No. 4 follow in his footsteps and lift a fair few trophies as skipper of Klopp’s side.