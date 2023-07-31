Liverpool may have to deal with unexpected obstacle in Romeo Lavia transfer pursuit – report

According to reports which emerged on Monday, Liverpool might have to fend off more than one Premier League club if they’re to sign Romeo Lavia this summer.

It had already been known that Chelsea have been trying to scupper the Reds’ hopes of landing the Southampton midfielder, but it’s not just the Stamford Bridge outfit who Jurgen Klopp might need to worry about.

The Daily Mail‘s Simon Jones has reported that ‘a foreign club and Manchester United are the surprise elements still in the mix’ when it comes to the Anfield giants’ pursuit of the 19-year-old.

It’s also stated that Liverpool are due to table a second bid soon, anticipated to be worth around £45m, with the Saints expecting ‘a big week’ regarding Lavia.

Reports of United’s interest in the Belgium international will likely make Klopp all the more determined for Jorg Schmadtke to finally get a deal across the line for the player.

The longer it goes until Lavia’s fate is known, the greater an opportunity there is for Liverpool’s domestic rivals to try and hijack the Reds’ proposed move for the midfielder.

This update should inject a sense of urgency into the negotiations from the Merseysiders’ point of view, although there’s no need for fans to unduly worry just yet.

It’s also specified in the Daily Mail‘s report that United ‘would have to sell first’ before moving for the Southampton gem, and in any case they could prioritise a move for Sofyan Amrabat, who could be ‘a much cheaper and ready-made option’ at £25m and more than seven years Lavia’s senior.

Liverpool have been linked with the Moroccan this summer, but they could be happy to let the Red Devils have him if it helps to smooth the path towards then getting the Saints youngster.

We’ll have to wait and see over the next few days whether the Old Trafford outfit provide a serious threat to Klopp’s side getting the 19-year-old, or if they’ve left it too late to halt the Reds in their tracks.

