Liverpool win race to sign teenage midfield gem from Championship club after lengthy pursuit

Liverpool have reportedly won the race to sign a highly-rated teenage midfielder from a Championship club after a lengthy pursuit.

Before you get excited in thinking we’ve finally landed Romeo Lavia, though, we must stress it’s another player we’re talking about here.

On Sunday night, The Secret Scout tweeted: “Been told Liverpool have won the race to sign England international 16-year-old Trey Nyoni from Leicester. Liverpool been working on the deal for months. Central Midfielder one of the best in his age groups”.

This transfer won’t give Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad the new midfielder being sought, but it’s exciting to think of what Nyoni could bring to Liverpool’s underage ranks.

A video compilation from WIK7 on YouTube shows a player with an eye for a killer pass into the final third, close control under pressure from opponents, a willingness to track back and win possession, and the intelligence to read the game to get himself into position to cut out opposition attacks.

The new arrival can take inspiration from other players who’ve been given first-team opportunities at Anfield after impressing in the academy, including Ben Doak, who was also signed by the club at 16 and has featured prominently for the Reds during their ongoing pre-season programme.

We’re very much looking forward to seeing what Nyoni can do in a Liverpool shirt over the next few years and delighted to have signed the youngster after pursuing him for several months.

🚨Been told Liverpool have won the race to sign England international 16-year-old Trey Nyoni from Leicester. 🔴 #LFC Liverpool been working on the deal for months. Central Midfielder one of the best in his age groups BOOM 💥 🔜 pic.twitter.com/mjPquNAmmN — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) July 30, 2023

