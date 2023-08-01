Liverpool could be left with clear run to sign £21.4m target who Nunez’s agent wants in England

Liverpool could be left with a clear run to sign one reported transfer target this month, according to reports from Portugal.

It emerged in mid-July that the Reds were among several clubs to have spoken to the agents of Andre Trindade (90min), and their pursuit of him may now have been given a helping hand from elsewhere.

The print version of Record claimed (via Sport Witness) that Sporting Lisbon – who’d also been interested in the Fluminense midfielder – won’t try to compete with LFC’s superior financial muscle for the €25m-valued (£21.4m) player and will instead focus their efforts on Morten Hjulmand of Lecce.

It was reported towards the end of last week that Jorge Mendes – whose agency represents Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota (Transfermarkt) – is ‘in the process’ of trying to bring the 22-year-old to English football (Bruno Andrade).

With Sporting seemingly now out of the picture, that could leave Liverpool with an unobstructed path towards trying to sign Andre if they still wish to do so.

There’s a vacancy for a defensive midfielder in Jurgen Klopp’s side after Fabinho was sold to Al-Ittihad, and while Romeo Lavia is being strongly pursued, the Reds might also be attempting to land the Fluminense man, who’d cost less than half of what his Southampton counterpart is likely to.

Although he’s primarily a number 6, the 22-year-old can also play in a more central midfield role (Transfermarkt), potentially coming in as a positional replacement for Jordan Henderson, who also left for the Saudi Pro League in recent days.

With Mendes having two clients already at Anfield, that could theoretically make it easier for him to build on that existing relationship with the club to get Andre to Liverpool.

The immediate focus will likely be fixed on trying to get a deal for Lavia over the line, but if that gets wrapped up in the coming days, the Brazilian midfielder could then come into focus for Jorg Schmadtke and the Reds’ recruitment team as the transfer window enters its final month.

