(Video) Gerrard says one man ‘has transformed Liverpool’ but still snubs him from 5-a-side pick

Steven Gerrard has praised one man who he believes ‘has transformed Liverpool’ during Jurgen Klopp’s reign at Anfield, but still omitted him from his chosen five-a-side team of Premier League legends.

The former Reds captain was handed that particular task as part of a video for The PFA on YouTube, and when it came to selecting a central defender, Virgil van Dijk was narrowly overlooked in favour of Chelsea stalwart John Terry.

The 43-year-old explained: “I would have to pick John Terry. But obviously, biasedly I would love to pick Big Virg because I think he has transformed Liverpool over the past five or six years and he’s my favourite defender in the world right now.

“From my own personal experience I played with John for England for over 10 years and he’d get in anyone’s XI. I know what he’s all about up close and personal, so he’d be the central defender.”

Gerrard added with a smile: “Sorry Virg, but I still love you.”

Although Terry was an excellent centre-back in his prime, Van Dijk has made the art of defending looks so easy during his time at Liverpool.

Runner-up in the Ballon D’Or in 2019 and once going 65 games without being dribbled past, it’s no coincidence that in the Dutchman’s first full season at Anfield, the Reds won the Champions League and conceded a mere 22 goals in the top flight – down from 42 in the campaign before he arrived.

The defence was seen as a major weakness in Klopp’s team in his first two years at the club, but it became one of their biggest strengths once Virgil came in from Southampton.

It most certainly was a transformative signing by Liverpool.

You can watch the clip of Gerrard’s comments below (from 5:11), via The PFA on YouTube: