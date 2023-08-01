Ex-Reds coach reveals what one player ‘refused’ to do in training because he ‘hated Liverpool’

A former Liverpool academy coach has revealed that one of the players he coached at Melwood ‘hated’ the club so much that he refused to wear the Reds’ kit in training.

Karl Robinson was involved with the Merseyside giants prior to embarking on his senior managerial career, and one of those who he helped to develop through the underage ranks was Jordan Rossiter.

The former MK Dons, Charlton and Oxford manager told the I Had Trials Once podcast that such was the now 26-year-old’s loyalty to Everton that he had to be banned from wearing their colours while training with LFC.

Robinson said of the midfielder: “He was a massive Everton fan so we had to ban him from wearing an Everton kit in the gym, but he hated Liverpool so much that he would just wear Celtic kit instead because he couldn’t bear to put a Liverpool kit on.