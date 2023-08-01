Contact made: Liverpool pursuing cut-price Lavia alternative after latest Saints snub – Melissa Reddy

Having broken the news of Liverpool submitting a second bid for Romeo Lavia on Tuesday, Melissa Reddy later shared an update on another defensive midfield target for the Reds.

The Sky Sports journalist claimed that the Merseysiders tabled an offer of just below £40m (before add-ons) for the Belgium international, but it was quickly made known that Southampton rejected it out of hand (Fabrizio Romano/Sacha Tavolieri).

Despite that setback, it seems the Anfield giants aren’t banking solely on trying to sign the 19-year-old and have cast their net beyond not just the Premier League but even Europe.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Reddy revealed: “Liverpool have officially made contact with Fluminense over the possibility of signing midfielder Andre.”

Reports from Portugal over the last 48 hours had given Liverpool fresh hope over Andre Trindade, with Record claiming (via Sport Witness) that fellow suitors Sporting Lisbon will instead focus their efforts on a move for Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

That seems to have given the Reds a clear run at the Fluminense powerhouse, with his club believed to value him at €25m (£21.4m) – less than half of the £50m that Southampton reportedly want for Lavia.

After seeing their second bid for the Belgian turned down today, it’s not unthinkable that LFC could ultimately decide the Saints are asking for just that bit too much and duly divert their attention elsewhere.

To that effect, they seem to be wasting no further time in implementing a Plan B by contacting the Brazilian club over their coveted 22-year-old, whose agent Jorge Mendes already has two clients at Anfield in Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota (Transfermarkt).

Hopefully the pursuit of Lavia won’t fizzle away to nothing after weeks of speculation and the effort of two transfer offers, but at least Reddy’s update indicates that Liverpool won’t be wallowing in self-pity if they end up having to abandon their pursuit of the Southampton teenager.

Liverpool have officially made contact with Fluminense over the possibility of signing midfielder Andre. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 1, 2023

