(Video) Luis Diaz’s reaction to what he did in Liverpool training is pure gold

Luis Diaz seemed to surprise even himself with one sublime trick he pulled off during Liverpool training.

The Reds are preparing for their penultimate pre-season fixture on Wednesday, when they face Bayern Munich in Singapore, and the Colombian treated us to some majestic footwork in the build-up to that clash.

In a clip shared by LFC’s official Twitter channel, the 26-year-old was preparing to receive a floated pass travelling at speed before he extended his right leg to meet it perfectly, bringing the ball under his control.

He then turned around and emitted a gasp of pleasant surprise, seemingly disbelieving at how effortlessly and perfectly he controlled the pass.

When even someone as supremely confident as Diaz looked so taken aback at what he produced, it shows just how sharp he’s looking ahead of the new season starting in just 12 days’ time.

His training ground trick was pure gold, as was his instant reaction, and we’d absolutely love to see plenty more of that!

You can catch the clip of Diaz’s reaction below, via @LFC on Twitter: