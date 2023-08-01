Melissa Reddy: Liverpool make ‘improved bid’ for Romeo Lavia but exploring ‘other options’

Liverpool have ‘tabled’ a second transfer bid for Romeo Lavia on Tuesday, according to Melissa Reddy.

The Sky Sports reporter took to Twitter at lunchtime to break the news, with the Reds having been expected to submit a follow-up offer for the Southampton midfielder this week after their initial £37m approach was rejected.

However, with the Saints believed to be seeking £50m for the 19-year-old, LFC’s reported second bid could well go the same way as their first attempt, but it seems they’re not putting all their eggs into the one basket.

Reddy tweeted: “Liverpool have tabled an improved bid for Romeo Lavia, but are concurrently exploring a deal for other options – Andre of Fluminense among them – if Southampton’s valuation remains excessive. New offer closer to asking price but still below an initial £40m (without add-ons)”.

If indeed it’s accurate that Liverpool have sent a second offer Southampton’s way, and if it amounts to less than £40m without add-ons, it’s hard to imagine anything other than the Saints sending it back with a message of ‘no thanks’.

Fabrizio Romano had been anticipating a follow-up bid of £45m to materialise this week (CaughtOffside), a figure which would surely have seemed more likely to be accepted by the south coast club.

It’s interesting that Reddy has referenced how the Reds are looking at alternatives to Lavia if they’re unable to bridge the gap between what they’re willing to offer and what Southampton want, as it suggests that the Merseysiders could walk away from the deal if they continue to hit a dead end.

Another defensive midfield target in Andre Trindade could be signed for less than half of the Belgian’s asking price, with Fluminense valuing their player at €25m (£21.4m).

Perhaps the add-ons for Liverpool’s second bid for Lavia could see the eventual fee creep up towards the £50m mark, but on first viewing it still seems more unlikely than likely that the Saints will go for it.

You can see Reddy’s tweet below, via @MelissaReddy_ on Twitter:

