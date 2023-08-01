‘I expect…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool transfer claim, movement due ‘this week’

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool are likely to submit a second offer for Romeo Lavia in the coming days as they step up their pursuit of the player.

Southampton have already rejected one bid from Anfield, with reports since emerging that both Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in the Belgian midfielder.

However, in his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist downplayed the level of involvement from the Old Trafford club in the 19-year-old, with the Merseysiders instead set to ‘push again’ for him.

Romano wrote: “I’m aware there have been reports of Man United also showing an interest in Romeo Lavia in midfield, but I’m not aware of any concrete negotiation between United and Lavia at the moment.

“They’ve been looking at him as a top talent, but at the moment there’s nothing else in terms of negotiations or bids.

“Liverpool, meanwhile, will bid again for Lavia and it’s likely to be this week. I expect the bid to be in the region of £45m after an initial £37m bid sent days ago and rejected by Southampton. Liverpool will push again as they believe Lavia is the perfect target for present and future.”

There had been suggestions that Liverpool were merely waiting for Fabinho’s move to Al-Ittihad to go through before they hit the accelerator on trying to land Lavia.

Now that the Brazilian’s £40m transfer to the Saudi Pro League has been completed (Sky Sports), the Reds’ hierarchy should be free to focus all their efforts into the pursuit of the Southampton midfielder.

Despite Romano’s assertion that Man United haven’t had any ‘concrete’ discussions with the player, the Anfield giants may be eager to move quickly in order to prevent any rival suitors from overtaking them at this juncture.

The Saints have wanted £50m for Lavia all summer, so whether a £45m bid from Liverpool would be successful is open to question – the composition of the offer in terms of prospective add-on may hopefully tip the scales in our favour.

Freshly topped up from the sale of Fabinho, and with a defensive midfield gap to fill, this is the week when we should see the Reds really step it up in terms of trying to sign the Belgian youngster.

